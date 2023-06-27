Police searching for 2 suspects who robbed, assaulted victim at Costco

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a robbery at a Costco in North Austin.

Police said on June 22, around 6:03 p.m., officers responded to a robbery by assault at a Costco at 10401 Research Blvd.

The suspects, whose photo and description are below, took the victim's purse from her vehicle and ran to their getaway car. The victim tried to recover her purse, but the suspects dragged her with their vehicle causing injury.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic woman, about 30-40 years old, with long brown hair down to the mid-back area. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, around 30 years old. Police said there was no photo available.

The suspects took off in a possible light blue 2016-23 Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.