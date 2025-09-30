Austin ISD elementary school teacher detained by ICE

The Brief Austin ISD elementary teacher detained by ICE, has been in custody since Sept. 3 Roberto López Falcón had been named a Campus Teacher of Promise in January as a first-year teacher at Hart Elementary ICE told FOX 7 Austin that he had "admittted to entering the US without inspection or parole" in March 2022, but was allowed to remain on a conditional basis pending a hearing



An Austin ISD elementary teacher has been detained by ICE.

What we know:

In a letter to Hart Elementary families, Principal Larry Perez said that Roberto López Falcón was recently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Falcón is a fifth grade ESL teacher at the school and had been named a Campus Teacher of Promise in January as a first-year teacher at Hart.

In the letter, Perez said that the district is not aware of the complete details surrounding Falcón's detention, but that the incident did not take place at or near the school.

What they're saying:

"In the meantime, we have a long-term substitute teacher in place along with our 5th-grade core content interventionist to ensure a smooth and consistent learning environment for the students in their classes," said Perez in the letter.

An ICE official later provided the following statement to FOX 7 Austin, saying:

"The misinformation and rumors spread by those trying to collect money or sympathy for arrested illegal aliens must stop. Roberto Carlos López Falcón, 34, an illegal alien from Cuba, admitted to entering the U.S. without inspection or parole on March 22, 2022 when he was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol close to the San Luis, Arizona Port of Entry.

USBP released López Falcón on an order of recognizance and he was allowed to remain in the U.S. on a conditional basis, pending a hearing before an immigration judge. López Falcón was apprehended by ICE on Sept. 3. He will continue his immigration proceedings at the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center.

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the administration is committed to enforcing immigration laws by safely and efficiently arresting, detaining, and removing illegal aliens that took advantage of the Biden Administration’s failures at securing our southern border. Secretary Noem has made it clear that self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest and potential ban from the United States. We encourage individuals to use the CBP Home App."