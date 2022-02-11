Robot dogs could soon patrol U.S.-Mexico border, federal government says

Ground drones, or robot dogs, could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border.

For about 2.5 years, the federal government has partnered with ghost robotics, testing out robot dogs to potentially assist with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"The goal of the program is to leverage technology to force-multiply the CBP presence, as well as reduce human exposure to life-threatening hazards," the Department of Homeland Security stated.

Gavin Kenneally, chief product officer at Ghost Robotics, said the "rugged" robots can traverse "all types of natural terrain including sand, rocks, and hills, as well as human-built environments, like stairs. That’s why you want legs, and not tracks."

The government has yet to divulge how many robots they may purchase, and how much the initiative could cost.

A robot dog operating alongside ATVs in the southwest U.S. Photo: Courtesy Ghost Robotics.

In 2021, border patrol agents apprehended about 1.7 million people attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. It was the highest number on record.

"Operating out in the desert or mountains, agents and officers have to contend with the rugged terrain, high heat and humidity, and then, of course, they can come across those who wish to do harm," said Agent Brett Becker of the CBP Innovation Team.

The dogs have drawn ire from human rights groups.

"Instead of fix the fixing our immigration systems, understanding the pushes and pulls of the immigration process and try to actually fix what is broken. We continue to invest in this enforcement-only approach that includes this technology," said Fernando García, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights

Shaw Drake, staff attorney and policy counsel for the ACLU, raised concerns about privacy.

"We're running forward on how we collect massive amounts of information and intrusive information on people and communities like border communities. And we're not taking a step back to say, is this the direction we want our American society to head? And also are there policies in place behind these technologies that ensure that they won't be used in an abusive manner?" he said.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott's border operation being called a 'disaster'

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter