FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott's border operation being called a 'disaster'

James Barragan, Politics Reporter with the Texas Tribune, joins FOX 7's Rebecca Thomas to discuss his recent article highlighting soldier's conditions at the Mexico border.

Texas National Guard troops are calling Gov. Greg Abbott's rushed border operation a disaster.

"Some Guard members say the operation has set back their income, education and well-being," says Barragan.

