ATCEMS medivacs patient after 20-foot fall from cliff

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:16PM
Dripping Springs
The patient was safely evacuated via helicopter after falling from a 20-foot cliff while rock climbing. Video courtesy of ATCEMS.

AUSTIN, Texas - A helicopter was called in to rescue a rock climber who had fallen from a cliff in Dripping Springs on Saturday afternoon.

Medics were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that the patient had fallen from a 20-foot cliff.

The patient's fall had been partially broken by belay ropes, resulting in a non-life-threatening lower extremity injury.

Medics with STAR Flight, a helicopter EMS program, located the patient and moved them to a hoist location. The patient was then safely evacuated by helicopter.

The patient is being treated at Dell Seton Medical Center.