Rockdale High School given all-clear after bomb threat

Rockdale High School was given the all-clear after a bomb threat on Tuesday.

What we know:

On April 1, Rockdale High School received a bomb threat.

When the Milam County Sheriff's Office arrived at the school, students and staff were taken to a different location as a precautionary measure.

Bomb detection dogs conducted a search of the building, but after an extensive sweep, no threat was found. The school was then given the all-clear.

Officials are still investigating the source of the threat.

What they're saying:

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department and Rockdale PD for their rapid response and professionalism, as well as to Rockdale ISD students and staff for their patience and cooperation during the incident. The safety of our students and faculty remains our top priority, and we appreciate the community’s support," Rockdale ISD said.