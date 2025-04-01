Texas AMBER Alert: Woman charged with capital murder in mother's death

article

The Brief An Austin woman is accused of shooting and killing her mother at her Rockdale home Monday evening. Brittney Deshay Shields has been charged with capital murder in the death of Stephanie McBride. Shields is currently in the Travis County jail awaiting extradition to Milam County.



35-year-old Brittney Deshay Shields is currently in the Travis County jail awaiting extradition to Milam County.

Shields was also at the center of an AMBER Alert issued by Texas DPS on Monday night involving two children.

What we know:

The Rockdale Police Department says that on March 31, around 5:13 p.m., it received a 911 call from someone reporting a woman's body inside a residence on Rice Street.

Officers arrived and found 58-year-old Stephanie McBride with multiple gunshot wounds. McBride was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy has been ordered.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to quickly obtain an arrest warrant for Shields, who is McBride's daughter, Rockdale police say. All evidence found also shows that Shields was the only one involved.

Shields was later found at her Austin residence with the assistance of her family, Texas DPS, Texas Highway Patrol and the Austin Police Department. She was taken into custody for capital murder without further incident.

Her children were also recovered and unharmed.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what exactly prompted the shooting or what evidence at the scene led investigators to Shields.