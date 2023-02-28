Rockdale ISD adopts 4-day school week for students, teachers starting fall 2023

The Rockdale Independent School District (RISD) adopted a new calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which includes a four-day school week for students.

The new calendar was developed with the input of parents, teachers, and community members and was designed to improve student achievement and enhance teacher retention.

Under the new calendar, students will attend school for four days a week most weeks, from Monday through Thursday. This change will allow teachers to use some of the Fridays as a day for planning, professional development, and collaboration. Teachers will have the remaining Fridays for family time.

Superintendent Denise Monzingo noted the decision to move to a four-day week was not made lightly, but after extensive research and consideration, it was determined the new calendar would provide numerous benefits for both students and teachers.

"By shifting to a 4-day week, we will be able to provide more focused instruction for our students and give our teachers more time to plan and collaborate," said Monzingo. "We also believe that this change will improve teacher retention and recruitment by providing a better work-life balance and allowing them to recharge and come back to school refreshed and energized."

The new calendar was developed with the support of the RISD Board of Trustees and will be implemented for the first time in the 2023-24 school year.

The district will provide additional information and resources for parents and students as the start of the school year approaches.