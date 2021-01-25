Rodeo Austin cancels 2021 ProRodeo, Carnival, Fair & BBQ Austin

For the second year in a row, Rodeo Austin has been forced to cancel its March events due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In a news release, Rodeo Austin officials say they are "heartbroken to cancel the ProRodeo, Carnival, Fair and BBQ Austin events scheduled for this March, but the health and safety of our community is our greatest concern." They said they are working with public officials to determine if events can be rescheduled for sometime else in 2021.

In March 2020, the Travis County Commissioners Court voted to cancel Rodeo Austin events after it had just announced limiting attendance at events at the beginning of the pandemic.

Rodeo Austin says that the Travis County Expo Center and the Ludecke Arena have been its home since the 1980's and that right now the Ludecke Arena and other parts of the Expo Center are being utilized for the distribution of essential items in support of the community during the pandemic.

Because of these circumstances, Rodeo Austin will only be permitted to host private youth competitions in March. This will include the Junior Livestock Show, Ag Mechanics Competition, Ultimate Scramble Championship, and the Youth Auction.

For more information and updates from Rodeo Austin you can go to its website.

