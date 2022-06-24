Austin police chief warns against violence, property damage during Roe v Wade protests

In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon is warning those choosing to protest to keep in peaceful.

In a statement on social media, Chacon says that "violence and/or property damage will not be tolerated."

"Those who commit illegal acts while protesting take away from the message that peaceful groups intend to communicate," Chacon said.

Austin police are asking anyone who sees someone committing violence or vandalism to call 911 if it is an "imminent emergency" or call 311 if the crime is no longer in progress but needs to be reported.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The 6-3 ruling on the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.

In Texas, abortion will be banned in 30 days due to House Bill 1280, which contained language that if the decision were to be overturned, abortion would be banned in the state of Texas.

