78% of Texas voters think abortion should be allowed in some form, UT poll shows
Only 15% of respondents to a recent University of Texas at Austin poll said access to the procedure should be completely outlawed.
Video shows abortion rallies in Texas getting heated between protesters, police
Crowds gathered at the State Capitol and federal courthouse in Austin after a leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade signaled that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion.
Thousands rally in New York City for abortion rights
Foley Square is home to several federal and state government buildings, including courthouses. That is where hundreds if not thousands of activists gathered to protest on Tuesday.
Protesters head to State Capitol after leaked draft opinion regarding Roe v. Wade
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the issue of abortion is put in the hands of individual states. A law expert says Congress could pass its own law protecting abortion but that looks unlikely because of the filibuster.
What would abortion care in Texas look like if Roe v Wade is overturned?
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion in Texas would only be legal if the pregnancy threatens the mother's life.
Leaked SCOTUS draft opinion strikes down Roe v. Wade
Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Diana Gomez, advocacy director for Progress Texas, join FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss the report of the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?
If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.
Roe v. Wade: Polls reflect most Americans support abortion rights as SCOTUS considers overturning law
As the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade, several polls on abortion rights reflect most Americans support the right to choose while some oppose it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.