Rollover crash on I-35 North, one adult declared trauma alert: ATCEMS

An adult has been declared a Trauma Alert after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 North in Northeast Austin.

ATCEMS says the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled. The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. in the 5500 block of I-35 near Reinli Street.

The adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Two more people were injured in the crash and transport needs for them were still being determined.

Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.