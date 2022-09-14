Rollover crash in SE Travis County leaves 3 people injured

article

Three people were hurt after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9 a.m. at 1414-11419 Maha Loop near 130.

One person had to be airlifted by STAR Flight and was seriously injured.

Two others were taken to area hospitals. One has potentially serious injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Further details about the crash and the victims have not been released.