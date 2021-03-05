Roof collapses at South Florida middle school

Students and staff of a South Florida middle school had to be evacuated after part of the building's roof collapsed Friday morning.

The incident happened at Rickards Middle School in Fort Lauderdale just before 10 a.m.

The Broward County School District said the roof of the school's media center was under construction, and no students or staff were inside the room at the time of the collapse.

According to WSVN, there were 184 students and 55 faculty members in the building at the time, but they all made it out safely.

Fire rescue crews said about a dozen people complained of minor ailments such as headaches, nausea and anxiety, and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue sent a search dog inside to make sure no one was trapped in the rubble.

"Everyone was accounted for, but just to be sure, we always do routinely another secondary search," Chief Stephen Krivjanik told WSVN. "We also brought a dog in to search the entire school and make sure no one was in there, and also a drone to check to make sure there was no one on the roof that maybe got hurt during the collapse."

Everyone in the school was evacuated to Northeast High School next door. The school district said they are investigating the cause of the collapse.