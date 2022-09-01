Round Rock to host Big 12 Soccer Championship at multipurpose complex

The Big 12 soccer championship tournament is returning to Central Texas!

The Round Rock Multipurpose Complex will host the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

Quarterfinal matches will occur Sunday, Oct. 30 and semifinals will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3. The final will take place Sunday, Nov. 6.

Round Rock Multipurpose Complex is a 60-acre facility offering a variety of amenities for both players and viewers. The complex says it accommodated 4,345 attendees, the most since 2009.

Tickets are now on sale for the tournament. A one-day pass is $5 and a three-day All-Session pass is $12. To purchase tickets, click here.

For information on the tournament, directions to the complex, or recommendations on activities to do while in Round Rock, click here.