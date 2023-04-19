Another bomb threat reported at same Round Rock home, police say

The Round Rock Police Department is responding to a report of a bomb threat.

Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at a home in the 2100 block of Jasmine Path.

Officers responded to a hoax bomb threat in the same home Tuesday night.

The Austin police bomb squad is assisting, and homes nearby have been evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates