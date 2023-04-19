Another bomb threat reported at same Round Rock home, police say
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is responding to a report of a bomb threat.
Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at a home in the 2100 block of Jasmine Path.
Officers responded to a hoax bomb threat in the same home Tuesday night.
The Austin police bomb squad is assisting, and homes nearby have been evacuated as a precaution.
