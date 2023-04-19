Expand / Collapse search

Another bomb threat reported at same Round Rock home, police say

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is responding to a report of a bomb threat.

Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at a home in the 2100 block of Jasmine Path. 

Officers responded to a hoax bomb threat in the same home Tuesday night. 

The Austin police bomb squad is assisting, and homes nearby have been evacuated as a precaution. 

