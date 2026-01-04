Round Rock Car Wash remembers the lives of two teens killed in car wreck

The Brief A Round Rock car wash held a fundraiser Saturday to support the families of two teenage employees killed in a Christmas Eve car crash. Cooper Elsik, 18, and Brooke Patton, 17, died in a wreck while traveling to see a holiday light display in College Station. All proceeds from three Soapy Falls locations will be donated to the victims' families, and a GoFundMe has been established to provide additional support.



A Central Texas car wash saw lines of vehicles wrap around the building Saturday as the community gathered to honor two teenage employees killed in a Christmas Eve crash.

Remembering Cooper Elsik and Brooke Patterson

Soapy Falls Express Car Wash dedicated all sales from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Round Rock, Hutto and Cedar Park locations to the families of 18-year-old Cooper Elsik and 17-year-old Brooke Patton.

The backstory:

The couple died Dec. 24 in a wreck in Milam County while traveling to Santa’s Wonderland in College Station. Both had worked at the car wash for about 18 months, and it was there that their relationship first began.

"Nobody deserves to die but they for sure didn’t deserve to go away at this age," said Carlos Padilla, a coworker who described Patton as a mentor who trained him as a service advisor.

Patton was remembered for her constant smile and her enthusiastic work managing the company's social media accounts. Manager Tristan Perez said her presence made it impossible to be in a bad mood.

Elsik, who was already a manager at age 18, was described by colleagues as selfless and wise. His coworkers noted his resilience and big heart, particularly after losing his mother to COVID-19 four years ago.

"Cooper and Brooke were good people who did the right thing for the right reason," Padilla said. "Whenever they were there, it wasn’t no negativity. It was good."

The fundraiser aimed to provide financial support to the grieving families while celebrating the legacy of the two teens. Perez said the day was entirely about doing everything possible to help their loved ones.

As the community continues to mourn, those who worked alongside the couple said their influence remains a permanent fixture at the car wash.

"You still sense their presence in the daily places you were working with them," Padilla said. "They deserve the whole world, and they should be here right now."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support The Patton and Elsik families at this time.