Round Rock celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Round Rock held a Dia de los Muertos festival on Saturday. The cultural celebration is meant to honor those who have passed away. It is one of several celebrations happening across Central Texas.



The Dia De Los Muertos festival in Round Rock just wrapped up Saturday.

The 10th annual event was put on by the Round Rock Ballet Folklorico, Williamson County Hispanic Heritage Committee, among others.

The cultural celebration is meant to honor those who have passed away.

It featured food vendors, live performances, a parade and more.

The event also had an ofrenda, which is an altar with photos of people who've died, and a collection of some of their favorite items.

One vendor shared why the day is so meaningful to him.

"We get to truly showcase Mexican culture, whether it be through attire that we wear, whether it's through a snack brand, whether it's little things on the table, decorations, décor, things like that, because this is us at home," said Hamid Yazdanpanah-Salazar, at the festival.

If you missed this one, don't worry, central Texas still has multiple Dia De Los Muertos celebrations happening around town.