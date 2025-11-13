Shooting suspect at large in Round Rock; 1 shot

The Brief Police looking for shooting suspect in Round Rock Incident happened Thursday evening near Back Porch Social Suspect fled the scene; one person has been shot



Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Round Rock.

What we know:

The incident happened between 5 and 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in downtown Round Rock near Back Porch Social.

Police report that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and one person has been shot.

What we don't know:

No suspect description or information has been released. Police have also not said if there's any danger to the public.

What you can do:

The public is asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.