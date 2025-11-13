Shooting suspect at large in Round Rock; 1 shot
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Round Rock.
What we know:
The incident happened between 5 and 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in downtown Round Rock near Back Porch Social.
Police report that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and one person has been shot.
What we don't know:
No suspect description or information has been released. Police have also not said if there's any danger to the public.
What you can do:
The public is asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Round Rock Police Department