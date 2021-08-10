Round Rock Express to host blood drive at Dell Diamond August 12

The Round Rock Express is partnering with We Are Blood to host a blood donation drive at Dell Diamond this week.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 12. Appointments are required in order to give blood at Dell Diamond and are available online.

The Round Rock Express says that We Are Blood is requesting that all donors wear face coverings while visiting We Are Blood donor centers, including the mobile drive at Dell Diamond.

The Round Rock Express previously partnered with Brown Distributing and We Are Blood to host a sold-out blood donation drive at Dell Diamond in May 2020, says the team. Together, over 80 donations were made totaling nearly 70 units of blood.

We Are Blood supplies blood donations to over 40 hospitals and clinics across 10 counties in Central Texas, including all St. David’s HealthCare locations. Blood donations are needed every summer as donations dip due to schools being out of session and individuals becoming busy with vacation and family commitments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, community blood supply has been at critically low levels due to less blood drives hosted in local communities.

