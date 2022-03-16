Round Rock Express to host youth baseball, softball camps at Dell Diamond

The Round Rock Express has opened registration for seven baseball and softball camps in its 2022 Express Camps series at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The camps will cater to a variety of ages and skill levels by providing high-level instruction from knowledgeable, experienced and passionate coaches, says the Express. Camps are offered as half-day and full-day sessions.

The Express will offer three half-day camps for participants ages 6-12 this summer with sessions running June 13-16, July 11-14 and August 8-11. A half-day softball camps is also available from August 1-4 for ages 6-14. All half-day camps are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Express will also offer a pair of full-day camps, available to participants ages 8-14, from June 20-23 and again from July 18-21. Full-day camps are set to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with access to the Dell Diamond swimming pool from 4-5 p.m.

The annual winter camp is set for December 28-30 and is available for campers ages 6-14. The winter camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day.

Express Camps offer big league quality instruction on the fundamentals of the game, says the Express. Camps range by age and offer opportunities for all skill levels and every camp aims to develop the complete player by emphasizing physical, mental and leadership skill sets.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter