Crowds take part in Round Rock Sertoma Independence Day Parade, Frontier Days

Large crowds of people lined both sides of Mays St. in Round Rock Monday morning to take part in a Fourth of July parade.

It was a mile and a half-long parade that attracted Anthony Glover, who was in town seeing family

"Feels great, get to spend some family time with the kids and everybody and the grandkids, so it’s a great time," said Glover

The annual Round Rock Sertoma Independence Day Parade included several inflatable displays, as well as a few large helium-filled balloons. Among those keeping them grounded was Carlton Robinson and his two sons.

"We’re absolutely thrilled and amazed to be here, it’s going to be amazing, we are actually new residents to Round Rock we just moved from Austin, and we love the slower pace. We are thrilled to be here and to be part of the community," said Robinson.

The diversity of the community was on full display. The event attracted an assortment of local and state politicians. Despite that, the gathering this year also served as a much-needed distraction.

"It just feels good, the smiles, good energy this morning, everybody being out, it’s something to get your mind off of it. I doubt a lot of people are thinking about the turmoil that’s going on with this type of fun going on," said Eli Hall, who brought his 3-year-old son to the parade.

The letters on the Round Rock Police Department float spelled out the word UNITY. Mayor Craig Morgan noted how the gathering can help during the current divisive times.

"And this is an opportunity for the community to come together. We’ve always tried to preach we are one, and we are stronger together, so this day just signifies that," said Morgan.

After the parade, the celebration continued at Old Settlers Park. The traditional re-enactment of the Sam Bass shoot out provided some early fireworks.

The celebration there is called Frontier Days, and it's more than a display of rawhide and grit. There were several vendors, racing pigs, treats and rides. It's estimated more than 20,000 people attended this day-long party.

"It’s one of my absolute favorite days of the year, and I’ve missed it the last couple of days. I understood why it wasn’t around, but you get a beautiful day, you come out the Red White & Blue is out, and I just love seeing the kids smile and scream and be so happy to be part of the parade and part of the USA," said Fisher.

The event wraps up Monday night with live music and with fireworks.