Round Rock ISD students can keep district-issued Chromebook over the summer

Round Rock ISD announced all students will be able to keep their district-issued Chromebook over the summer.

Students who participate in the district-provided summer learning programs such as high school summer learning, Middle School Propel and Elementary Launch will need to bring their Chromebooks with them each day.

Students not participating in Round Rock ISD summer learning in-person programs can benefit by using the device to pursue personal learning activities like Summer Learning For All .

Students who do not have a district-issued Chromebook should check one out from their campus before Wednesday, May 25.

Graduating seniors need to turn their devices in on or before senior device collection days, Friday, May 20, or Monday, May 23. Seniors, ask your campus administration for additional details on how to return your device.