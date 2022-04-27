Expand / Collapse search

City of Round Rock holds job fair to fill summer season positions

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The City of Round Rock is hosting a job fair for open summer positions on Friday, April 29. 

The job fair will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. at Micki Krebsbach Pool, located at 301 Deepwood Drive. The city will provide free pizza, drinks and giveaways to those in attendance.

Round Rock Parks & Recreation is looking to fill the following roles: lifeguards, pool attendants, cashiers, swim instructors, pool management, summer camp counselors and summer camp leads. 