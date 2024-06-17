Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Victim's husband speaks out

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 17, 2024 4:52pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

Husband of shooting victim speaks out

The husband of Lyndsey Vicknair, who was killed in the deadly Juneteenth shooting in Round Rock, is speaking out.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The husband of one of the women killed spoke out about Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair of Manor died at the scene along with 54-year-old Ara Duke of Pflugerville.

Lyndsey's husband, Kevin Vicknair, spoke at Old Settlers Park near the site of the shooting Monday.

Juneteenth shooting in Round Rock: 2 dead, 14 hurt

A mass shooting at a Juneteenth festival in Round Rock left two people dead and more than a dozen others with gunshot wounds. The suspect is still on the run.

RELATED COVERAGE

A total of 14 people, between the ages of 10 and 62, were taken to area hospitals, and as of June 16 at 6 p.m., most had been released, according to police. Those still in the hospital are in stable condition and expected to be released within the next couple of days. 

None of the victims were involved in the altercation, according to police.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Round Rock Juneteenth mass shooting

Two people are dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting at a Juneteenth concert in Round Rock Saturday night. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest from Old Settlers Park.

Anyone with knowledge or information is asked to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or email rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov. In addition, the Round Rock Police Department is requesting the public to upload any photos or video evidence here.

ATF is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.