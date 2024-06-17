The husband of one of the women killed spoke out about Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair of Manor died at the scene along with 54-year-old Ara Duke of Pflugerville.

Lyndsey's husband, Kevin Vicknair, spoke at Old Settlers Park near the site of the shooting Monday.

A total of 14 people, between the ages of 10 and 62, were taken to area hospitals, and as of June 16 at 6 p.m., most had been released, according to police. Those still in the hospital are in stable condition and expected to be released within the next couple of days.

None of the victims were involved in the altercation, according to police.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Anyone with knowledge or information is asked to contact Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or email rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov. In addition, the Round Rock Police Department is requesting the public to upload any photos or video evidence here.

ATF is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.