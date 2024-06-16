Round Rock Juneteenth festival shooting leaves 2 dead, multiple people injured

A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock has left two people dead and multiple people injured.

The Round Rock Police Department says the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park, located at 1371 Harrell Parkway.

Chief Allen Banks says two people died, and multiple bystanders were taken to local hospitals. Banks says the victims, four adults and two children, were not part of the altercation.

The shooting did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Those directly involved in the incident immediately left the scene and Banks says they do not have any suspects in custody and are searching for suspects.

If anyone has video or information about this incident, please notify the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-5500.

Officials have closed off Old Settlers Park as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.