Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Second suspect arrested

A second suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at the Round Rock Juneteenth festival.

Round Rock police said on Friday, June 21, around 8:30 p.m., a teen was taken into custody and transported to the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RRPD continues to investigate additional suspects.

Round Rock police said the shooting happened on Saturday, June 15, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the shooting. The ages of the victims range from 10 to 62 years old.

Ricky Thompson, 17.

17-year-old Ricky Thompson III, from Manor, was arrested on Thursday, June 20, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say he was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. in Pflugerville by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Court records show he has another charge pending.