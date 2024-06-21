Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Second suspect arrested

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 21, 2024 10:34pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A second suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at the Round Rock Juneteenth festival.

Round Rock police said on Friday, June 21, around 8:30 p.m., a teen was taken into custody and transported to the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and the RRPD continues to investigate additional suspects. 

Juneteenth mass shooting: Teen arrested

Round Rock police say an arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Old Settler's Park.

MORE STORIES:

Round Rock police said the shooting happened on Saturday, June 15, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the shooting. The ages of the victims range from 10 to 62 years old.

Ricky Thompson, 17.

17-year-old Ricky Thompson III, from Manor, was arrested on Thursday, June 20, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Investigators say he was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. in Pflugerville by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Court records show he has another charge pending.