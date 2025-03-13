Man arrested, charged for attempted abduction of teen girl in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A man was arrested for the attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl in Round Rock.
What we know:
Round Rock police said on March 13, around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Mesa Park Dr. after a man approached a teen and attempted to force her inside his car.
The girl was able to get away when a neighbor helped.
Police later found the suspect, 30-year-old Joel Maske.
Maske was booked into the Williamson County Jail and faces charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department