Man arrested, charged for attempted abduction of teen girl in Round Rock

A man was arrested for the attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl in Round Rock.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on March 13, around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Mesa Park Dr. after a man approached a teen and attempted to force her inside his car.

The girl was able to get away when a neighbor helped.

Police later found the suspect, 30-year-old Joel Maske.

Maske was booked into the Williamson County Jail and faces charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.