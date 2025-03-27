Round Rock massage facility closed due to suspected human trafficking

The Brief A Round Rock massage facility was given an emergency closure for suspected human trafficking An investigation revealed the facility was offering sexual services One employee was moved from California and was living in the facility



A massage facility in Round Rock was issued an emergency closure for suspected human trafficking, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) said.

What we know:

Xihui Peng and Jisheng Spa LLC, the owner and operator of ML Massage, at 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd. Suite 650B in Round Rock, were ordered to stop operations at the business.

They are also prohibited from operating another massage facility at that location.

The business was given a six-month emergency closure order effective March 19.

Dig deeper:

An investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office revealed the facility was offering sexual services.

A TDLR inspection found an employee living in the facility, as well as a fake massage therapist license.

The employee had been working at the facility for a short time. She was from California and had not been told before arriving at the establishment that she would be required to provide sexual services to customers.

According to the TDLR, the employee serviced customers all day on a busy day and was not able to leave the facility where she lived and worked.

What you can do:

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.