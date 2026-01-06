Round Rock New Year's Eve party shooting: Pflugerville man arrested, charged
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured five juveniles on New Year's Eve.
PREVIOUS REPORTING: 5 juveniles shot at New Year's Eve party in Round Rock
Javione Wright (Round Rock Police Department)
What we know:
20-year-old Javione Wright of Pflugerville has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault - mass shooting.
The shooting happened at the Platinum Event Center on Chisholm Trail Road.
Police say that around 11:30 p.m., a physical altercation broke out between people at a New Year's Eve party. Five juveniles were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
One juvenile remains hospitalized but is in stable condition, police say.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident, including whether additional suspects may be involved.
Dig deeper:
Police say the preliminary information indicates the party involved underage drinking and stemmed from a viral social media flyer.
Three of the victims are from Pflugerville, and two are from Austin.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Det. Heldman at bheldman@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-688-7966.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Round Rock Police Department and previous reporting.