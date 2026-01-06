Round Rock New Year's Eve party shooting: Pflugerville man arrested, charged

The Brief Man arrested, charged with aggravated assault - mass shooting Charge stems from a shooting at a New Year's Eve party 5 juveniles, 3 from Pflugerville, 2 from Austin, were injured in the shooting



The Round Rock Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured five juveniles on New Year's Eve.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: 5 juveniles shot at New Year's Eve party in Round Rock

Javione Wright (Round Rock Police Department)

What we know:

20-year-old Javione Wright of Pflugerville has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault - mass shooting.

The shooting happened at the Platinum Event Center on Chisholm Trail Road.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m., a physical altercation broke out between people at a New Year's Eve party. Five juveniles were shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

One juvenile remains hospitalized but is in stable condition, police say.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident, including whether additional suspects may be involved.

Dig deeper:

Police say the preliminary information indicates the party involved underage drinking and stemmed from a viral social media flyer.

Three of the victims are from Pflugerville, and two are from Austin.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Det. Heldman at bheldman@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-688-7966.