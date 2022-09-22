VIDEO: Police searching for witnesses after car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock

Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault.

Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45.

This incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The driver, 24-year-old Andrea Estwick, was arrested on Sept. 20 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The victim was initially in critical condition but is now stable.

The people involved were identified, but police need help finding any potential eyewitnesses.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact RRPD at bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-671-2709. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://WilcoCrimeTips.org.