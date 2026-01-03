Round Rock police arrest 2 in attempted Best Buy burglary

article

The Brief Two men were arrested after an attempted break-in at a Round Rock Best Buy early Saturday. Police stopped a vehicle leaving the scene and found burglary tools and broken glass inside. One suspect was identified; the second gave a fake name and has not yet been identified.



Two people have been arrested after an attempted burglary at a Round Rock Best Buy early Saturday.

Best Buy burglary arrests

What we know:

The burglary call came in at the Best Buy on S IH-35, Round Rock police said. They were dispatched around 4:45 a.m.

The caller had reported two men in dark clothes attempting to break into the store. When police arrived, they said they saw a vehicle leaving the area, and successfully stopped it.

The men in the vehicle matched the caller's description, and police say they saw burglary tools, broken glass and other items in the car.

After viewing surveillance video, the men were arrested on suspicion of the break-in.

One suspect was identified as Jaylon Jefferson, 28, of Houston. He was also charged with two outstanding warrants for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

What we don't know:

The other suspect gave fake ID info, police said, and a positive identification is forthcoming.