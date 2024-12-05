Round Rock police responding to bank robbery

The Brief Round Rock police are responding to a bank robbery at the VeraBank on E. Palm Valley.



The Round Rock Police Department says it is currently responding to a bank robbery.

RRPD reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter) at 4:46 p.m. Dec. 5.

The robbery incident was reported at the VeraBank at the corner of E. Palm Valley Boulevard at N. Georgetown Street.

RRPD says this is an active investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.