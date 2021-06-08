Round Rock police identify person killed in officer-involved shooting

The Round Rock Police Department has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting. The officer who shot the man has also been identified.

Police say 39-year-old Antonio Diaz was shot on June 7. They say Diaz had been staying at various hotels and did not have a permanent resident.

The officer who discharged his weapon has been identified as Officer Aaron Grigsby. Grigsby joined RRPD in September 2020 as a lateral transfer.

The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, Texas Rangers, Williamson County Justice of the Peace, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

DETAILS OF THE SHOOTING

Police responded to an incident at the Home2 Suites by Hilton at 1000 W Louis Henna Blvd at around 10:20 a.m.

At a news conference, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said that they received multiple 9-1-1 calls around 9:45 a.m. about a man entering the lobby, carrying a handgun, and threatening people inside. The people inside were a mix of guests and employees and some hid while others were able to flee.

The hotel was placed on lockdown as were nearby businesses.

Chief Banks says officers arrived and tried to enter from the side of the hotel but that the entrance was malfunctioning so the officers entered from the front. When the officers did that, they encountered the suspect.

One officer fired and hit the suspect. First responders rendered first aid but were not successful and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Chief Banks said three officers were inside the hotel at the time of the incident. None of the officers were hurt. All three officers are now on paid administrative leave