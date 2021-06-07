Round Rock police investigating officer-involved shooting at hotel

The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a hotel.

Police responded to an incident at the Home2 Suites by Hilton at 1000 W Louis Henna Blvd at around 10:20 a.m.

At around 11:35 a.m., Round Rock police tweeted on social media that the incident was an officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.