Round Rock police investigating shooting at apartment complex

article

The Brief Round Rock police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police posted just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday that they were investigating at Bellwood Apartments. Police have not released any details about the shooting.



Round Rock police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Police posted on social media just before 1:30 p.m that they were investigating a shooting at Bellwood Apartments.

It's located at 1401 South A.W. Grimes Boulevard.

Around 2:20 p.m., the department said the incident is believed to have been isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many people were shot or if anyone is in custody.

What you can do:

Round Rock police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.