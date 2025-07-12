Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock police investigating shooting at apartment complex

By
Published  July 12, 2025 1:33pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Round Rock police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.
    • Police posted just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday that they were investigating at Bellwood Apartments.
    • Police have not released any details about the shooting.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Police posted on social media just before 1:30 p.m that they were investigating a shooting at Bellwood Apartments.

It's located at 1401 South A.W. Grimes Boulevard.

Around 2:20 p.m., the department said the incident is believed to have been isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many people were shot or if anyone is in custody.

What you can do:

Round Rock police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a social media post by Round Rock police.

Round RockCrime and Public Safety