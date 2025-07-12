Round Rock police investigating shooting at apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
Police posted on social media just before 1:30 p.m that they were investigating a shooting at Bellwood Apartments.
It's located at 1401 South A.W. Grimes Boulevard.
Around 2:20 p.m., the department said the incident is believed to have been isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how many people were shot or if anyone is in custody.
What you can do:
Round Rock police are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a social media post by Round Rock police.