Round Rock police identify man involved in assault at restaurant

The Round Rock Police Department has identified a man who was involved in an assault.

Police said they were looking for a man who was involved in a May assault at Hooters at 2700 South IH-35.

The man punched another customer several times before leaving the restaurant.

On Friday, police said they identified the man.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Montorello at rmontorello@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here: https://citizenobserver.com/cov6/app/webTipForm.html?id=5853