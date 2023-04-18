Round Rock SWAT incident contained, police say

A SWAT incident at a Round Rock home on April 18 is now contained, police said.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an armed and barricaded suspect at a home in the 1900 block of Denfield Drive.

The suspect was wanted for felony assault family violence with a prior conviction.

Around 3 p.m., Round Rock police said the incident was contained, and there was no threat to the public.

