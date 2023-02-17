3 rob Round Rock convenience store at gunpoint: police

The Round Rock Police Department is looking for three people they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint earlier this month.

The robbery happened around 11:15 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Texan Market at 1100 Gattis School Road. All three fled the scene on foot.

One suspect displayed a handgun and was wearing a green "Thrasher" hoodie. Another was carrying a red backpack and wearing a black face mask and black shoes. A third suspect was carrying a dark-colored backpack and wearing a black face mask and black and white shoes.

(Round Rock Police Department)

Any information or questions related to this individual should be directed to Det. Bernie Villegas by email or 512-671-2709. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.