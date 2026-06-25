Stolen vehicle recovered within minutes of report: police

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The Brief Round Rock police recovers stolen vehicle within minutes of receiving report Officers used license plate readers to find the vehicle Georgetown man is facing multiple charges



The Round Rock Police Department says it recovered a stolen vehicle within minutes of receiving the report last week.

22-year-old Jehari Dejean Lamont Combs of Georgetown is facing multiple charges.

What they're saying:

RRPD says on June 15, it responded to a report about a vehicle stolen overnight in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

Officers utilized license plate readers in order to find the vehicle about six minutes after the report was made and arrested Combs.

Officers also recovered a stolen firearm and RRPD says Combs admitted to multiple vehicle burglaries, auto theft and theft of a firearm.

Round Rock's investigation also led to additional charges from a neighboring agency in a separate vehicle burglary and auto theft case.

Combs was booked into the Williamson County Jail on:

1 count of burglary of vehicles

1 count of theft of a firearm

1 count of theft Class C

1 count of property theft valued between $2,500 and $30,000

1 count of unlawful carry of a weapon

He is still in the Williamson County Jail on a collective $28,000 bond.