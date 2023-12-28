East Austin murder remains unsolved after six years

The 2017 murder of a young man in east Austin is still being investigated as a cold case.

Police say on March 15, 2017, 21-year-old Ruler Bailey was shot to death after an argument at an apartment complex on Springdale near Manor Road.

His younger sister, Dyamond Lauderdale, spoke to FOX 7 from Oklahoma.

"There's somebody that we don't get to spend the holidays with. You don't get to see, talk to, see grow up and have kids, stuff like that, you know, be around our kids because my siblings are having kids. It is very hard, emotional, but we get through it," Lauderdale said.

She says she misses his smile and sense of humor most.

"We used to talk every day. Literally I would be calling him, he was calling me," she said. "We were like two peas in a pod. We were so close."

She's the one who got the call that her brother had been shot. At first, she couldn't believe it.

"It took literally a picture of him for me to actually like, 'okay, it is serious, he really did get shot,'" she said.

Police say they've interviewed many witnesses, but the case has gone cold. They say because it's an ongoing investigation, there's no other information to release at this time.

"Come forward," Lauderdale said. "This family, at the end of the day, we all want justice. We all want to get the people that did this, because it was wrong. He didn't deserve it. His family misses him so much."

As each year goes on, Ruler's family continues to grapple with the loss.

"It's not easy, I still have my moments, I still have times where, like, I think about him, I miss him," Lauderdale said. "I still have times I think about him so much to where I don't want to do anything. It's hard. It's a battle every day."