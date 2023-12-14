Jason Landry: 2023 marks 3 years since Texas State student's disappearance

Dec. 13, 2023, marked three years since the disappearance of Jason Landry, a 21-year-old Texas State student.

Loved ones and supporters don't want his case to be forgotten. His parents are still looking for answers.

"[It's been] up and down. You do a lot of waiting and then when you know they're doing a search or something happens, it's weird. You kind of get your hopes up, but you don't know what to hope for," Kent Landry, Jason's father, said.

"I never thought we'd be here. From the very beginning, I thought we would find him that first day. It's hard to believe it's been three years. It's just crazy. It makes me wonder how much longer we have to go," Lisa Landry, Jason's mother, said.

Jason was last seen on Dec. 13, 2020. He was driving from San Marcos to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas.

Investigators say his crashed car was found on Salt Flat Road, a gravel road in Luling's oilfield. His phone and clothes were found, but Jason disappeared.

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the case.

They say Jason appeared to be in a single car accident, and nothing has been found that suggests he was planning to meet anyone in Luling.

On Wednesday, they released a statement that reads:

"Three years ago this week, a Texas college student named Jason Landry disappeared. Attorney General Paxton and the Office of the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit wish to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to this investigation and to pursuing all credible information received from the public. Mr. Landry, a student at Texas State University, was last seen on December 13, 2020. Mr. Landry’s abandoned vehicle was discovered in the early morning hours of December 14, 2020, on a rural roadway just outside of Luling, Texas.

Since receiving a request for investigative assistance from the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in February 2022, the OAG’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has dedicated hundreds of hours of investigative resources to the case. This includes conducting extensive forensic testing, issuing numerous search warrants, interviewing dozens of witnesses, and enlisting the assistance of experts with a wide range of specialized backgrounds from multiple government agencies and non-profit organizations.

In November 2023, the OAG Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit hosted an extensive roundtable case review of the Landry investigation alongside experts in digital forensics, geospatial sciences, data mapping, criminal intelligence, and other relevant fields from agencies including the FBI, the Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety, Texas Search and Rescue, the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, and the Travis County Constable’s Office (Precinct 3). The panel thoroughly examined all parts of the case and concluded that all credible leads and investigative steps have been thoroughly pursued up to this point. The Texas OAG’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit considers this matter to be an ongoing and active investigation and encourages anyone with credible information about the case to contact the Unit at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/coldcasetips.

Our thoughts remain with the Landry family during this difficult time."

Search groups have covered hundreds of acres.

"Finding Jason Landry is our passion," Cyndi Lay, organizer on the search team, said.

Some on the Jason Landry Search Team also have children who went to Texas State.

"I just look at him, I think, 'oh my God, what if that was mine?' Now it's just become something that you just can't turn loose, you can't just walk away from, and we talk all the time about what if we're doing this 10 years from now?" Jim West, another organizer, said.

About 70 volunteers have helped on about a dozen searches over the past year.

"We walk for miles and miles through all kinds of terrain," Lay said.

"It's unbelievable that so many people are still supporting us for so long. I mean, it's been three years and people are still right there without slowing down," Lisa said.

"We just want to help them," Lay said.

Kent says Jason is relatable because he's like so many young adults, and his case makes people think more about safety.

"We do think Jason's story is touching people. If a life is touched and lives are saved and for here and eternity, that's an amazing legacy that we think is being made for Jason," Kent said.

The hope is they'll be able to hold him again soon.

"Jason was just a loving person and fun. He had the biggest smile on his face often and gave big hugs. I still remember them, still imagine them. Can't wait for the day that I get that hug again and that big smile," Lisa said.

The search team will be holding a candle lighting on Friday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. on Salt Flat Road where Jason's car was found.

They say they're always looking for volunteers and donations. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for searches and awareness.