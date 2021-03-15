Ruler Bailey’s family marks four years since he was shot, killed

Four years ago, 21-year-old Ruler Bailey was shot at an apartment complex in East Austin. This homicide has been classified as a cold case and Austin Police needs the public’s help to bring it to a close.

"Four years is a long time to not have any kind of justice," said Joseph Bailey, Ruler's uncle.

It's been a long four years for the Bailey family. "The pain doesn't get easier," said Ruler's mom Khristhiana Bailey.

On March 15, 2017, Ruler Bailey was involved in an argument at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Springdale Road. "During that argument altercation, one of the other subjects at the scene shot Ruler several times resulting in his death," said APD Detective Paul Tronco.

The Bailey family says they can remember that day like it was yesterday especially his younger sister Dyamond who says she was at the hospital praying her brother would make it. "I didn't want my brother to go. When I got that news from the doctor that said he died, it really hurt me to my core. I haven't been the same since."

Ruler's family says he didn't deserve to go out like that. Joseph Bailey says his nephew was a good kid who always looked out for his mom and sister. "I wanted to see my nephew grow up, have some kids, but right now all we got is a t-shirt with his face on it," he said.

Austin police detectives have interviewed tons of witnesses, but as of January, the case has gone cold.

"I'm trying to move on, you know, but it's hard. There were many people out there that saw what happened, and they know what happened, and they know who did this and I just want justice. I want justice for my son," said Khristhiana.

Detective Tronco says they are following one potential lead. "We actually did get a tip from the last media release that we're following up with. We're going to follow up with it and see where it takes us on that."

As Ruler's family awaits how that turns out, they are calling on the other witnesses to come forward so their family can get closure.

"I just want y'all to please step forward for my nephew's sake, for our sake, for the family's sake. Just please step forward and say something even if it's a little bit, it helps," said Joseph.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Those with information can also reach out directly to the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov or 512-974-5250.