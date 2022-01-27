Runaway train car travels 16 miles before being stopped in Washington

A runaway train car was eventually stopped after traveling nearly 16 miles under its own steam in Washington state.

Footage from Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt shows the tank car barreling down the tracks without a locomotive.

The tank broke loose around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday near Rose Street in Walla Walla before rolling west, the Union-Bulletin reported. About 40 minutes later, it hit a hill near Touchet where an emergency responder was able to climb on and pull the handbrake.

The train car reached speeds of 50 mph but slowed to about 3 mph when it reached the hill.

There were no injuries reported.

The Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad's owner told the newspaper that a team was investigating.

