Comal County man arrested during sexual assault investigation; Officials looking for more victims

article

The Brief Texas officials are asking for help identifying more victims in an ongoing sexual assault investigation Sadaqat "Mike" Abbasi, of Comal County, was arrested on charges of sexual assault after an extensive investigation The incidents under investigation happened between 2016-23



Texas officials are asking for help identifying more victims in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

What we know:

On March 21, Texas Rangers arrested 32-year-old Sadaqat "Mike" Abbasi, of Comal County, on charges of sexual assault after an extensive investigation.

The Texas Rangers have identified three victims, two in Bexar County and one in Travis County.

The incidents under investigation happened between 2016-23.

What you can do:

As the investigation continues, there may be more victims that have not yet come forward.

The Texas Rangers encourage anyone who may have information related to this case or who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Texas Rangers at (210) 531-2280.