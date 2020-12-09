Salvation Army of Austin to receive $2.5M grant from Jeff Bezos fund

The Salvation Army of Austin has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Day 1 Families Fund.

The fund, launched in 2018, is granting $105.9 million this year to 42 nonprofits across the U.S. helping families gain housing support and stability. The Salvation Army of Austin is the only one in Texas to receive the third annual grant.

“We are honored to be one of the recipients of this year’s Day 1 Families Fund grants,” said Major Lewis Reckline, Austin Area Commander. “This grant will help us to support the growing needs of vulnerable families with children in Travis and Williamson Counties.”

The Salvation Army says that this one-time grant will enable the organization to expand and bolster its existing services, including the addition of shelter staff, an increase in financial and housing assistance to clients moving into safe housing, and an improvement in shelter capacity to serve more families. The Salvation Army operates three low-barrier, housing-focused shelters in Austin offering services such as case management, rental and utility assistance, therapy, and childcare, resulting in 80% of case-managed households transitioning from homelessness to housing last year.

To select these organizations, the fund worked with an advisory board of homelessness advocates and leaders whose expertise spans housing justice, racial equity, direct services, homelessness policy, equity for Native American communities, and anti-poverty work.

The Bezos Day One Fund was launched in 2018 with a commitment of $2 billion and a focus on two areas: funding existing nonprofits that help homeless families, and creating a network of new, nonprofit tier-one preschools in low-income communities. For more information on the Day 1 Families Fund, click here.

