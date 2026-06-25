Police: Texas woman shot, stabbed, and dismembered partner before dumping remains

article

The Brief San Angelo resident Audrey Troncoso, 31, has confessed to shooting, stabbing, and dismembering her live-in partner, 34-year-old Roland Matthew Sheppard. Following an anonymous tip, detectives tracked a commercial trash truck to a local landfill, where portions of the victim's remains were successfully recovered. While Troncoso is held on a $2 million bond, police are withholding the motive until it is verified, and the investigation remains active to determine if she acted alone.



A 31-year-old woman has confessed to violently killing and dismembering a man with whom she lived, following an anonymous tip that led detectives to a local landfill, police said Thursday.

San Angelo murder

Audrey Troncoso, a resident of San Angelo, is facing murder charges and is currently being held in the Tom Green County Jail on a $2 million bond. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Roland Matthew Sheppard.

What we know:

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the investigation began Wednesday morning, June 24, after authorities received an anonymous tip about a possible homicide in the 1400 block of Parker Street. Initial checks showed the information had substance, guiding detectives to a dumpster in the 600 block of Baker Street.

Though the dumpster had already been emptied by a commercial trash company, investigators tracked down the specific truck and searched its contents. Inside, they discovered fresh, bloody clothing and a large section of blood-stained carpet.

Armed with a search warrant, police executed a raid at the Parker Street home, where Troncoso and Sheppard lived together. Detectives detained Troncoso and uncovered evidence that a homicide had taken place there, likely on June 23.

As the investigation continued, portions of Sheppard's remains were successfully recovered at the Republic Services landfill, located at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway, where the contents of the dumpster had been taken.

Troncoso confession

During a subsequent interview with the Criminal Investigations Division, Troncoso confessed to the slaying. Investigators learned that Troncoso shot Sheppard in the facial area and stabbed him numerous times, causing his death, before dismembering his body in an attempt to conceal and dispose of the remains.

What they're saying:

"This is one of the most violent homicides in recent memory that we've investigated here," a police spokesperson said during a news conference, describing the crime scene work as "brutal" for the short-handed departments involved.

What was the motive?

Authorities stated that there is a known motive in the case, but they are withholding it from the public until it can be fully verified by investigators rather than relying solely on the suspect's statement. The investigation remains active as detectives follow up on leads to determine if Troncoso acted alone.

What you can do:

The killing marks San Angelo’s sixth murder of 2026. Police urged anyone with additional information to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 658-HELP.