San Antonio man charged with federal gun crime in toddler's shooting death

A San Antonio man has been charged with a federal gun crime in connection to the shooting death of a toddler in February.

32-year-old Joshua Christopher Ramirez was arrested this week on criminal charges related to allegations that a gun he possessed was used to kill a two-year-old child.

According to court documents, on February 18, San Antonio police officers responded to a 911 call regarding the shooting of a two-year-old female. Officers found the child with a single gunshot to the head, who was transported to the hospital where she eventually died.

During the investigation, it was reported the child had shot herself with a gun owned by Ramirez who was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother. During a search of Ramirez’ residence, a duffel bag was found that contained a Glock Model 35, .40 caliber handgun. Ramirez had a previous felony conviction and cannot legally possess a firearm.

Ramirez is charged by a federal criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Ramirez faces up to 10 years in prison.

