San Antonio man pleads guilty to embezzling $1.1M from Johnson City

A San Antonio man has pled guilty to embezzling over $1.1 million from the city of Johnson City.

According to court documents, from 2015 to around Sept. 2020, 36-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled at least $1,175,866.96 from city accounts, using the funds for his personal benefit, such as purchasing a home in San Antonio.

Holland was a city employee at the time of the embezzlement and at various times served as City Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer. According to court documents, he falsified city financial records and other documents to hide the embezzlement.

Holland pled guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds, says the US Attorney's Office. Holland faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

