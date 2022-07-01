San Antonio man sentenced to over 19 years for child pornography

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 230 months in prison for receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, on Sept. 21, 2020, a search warrant was executed at the home of Louis Anthony Soucie, 59.

During the search, digital devices were recovered that contained 48 videos and 580 images of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On March 22, 2022, Soucie pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

In addition to the prison sentence, Soucie will be on a lifetime of supervision once he completes his prison term.